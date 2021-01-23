Rusty, a 37-year-old blind appaloosa, was recently taking a stroll in Fluvanna County when he fell down a rock-covered ravine. He tried to get up but just slid down further, a Little Fork Volunteer Technical Large Animal Rescue Team Facebook post says.
The rescue team was called in for assistance by the Fluvanna Animal Control and the Palmyra Volunteer Fire Company. When six local volunteers arrived, Rusty hay bales were being held against Rusty's back for assistance.
After removing Rusty from the ravine with a glide, he surprised everyone and stood up on his own. The next day, the post says Rusty was doing well, moving around, eating and drinking as if nothing had happened the night before. The technical large animal rescue squad is a nonprofit organization and accepts donations at https://littleforkvfrc.org/.
