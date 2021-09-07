Culpeper Times is compiling an ongoing list of events scheduled to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attack.
- Culpeper County Volunteer Fire Department at 8:46 a.m.
- Culpeper County Sheriff's administrative office at 9:03 a.m.
- Wine Street Memorial Park at 9:37 a.m.
- The intersection of Main and Davis Street at 10:03 a.m. Immediately following, the public is invited to meet at the Ken and Jennifer Lewis Memorial bench in Yowell Meadow Park in memory of the couple, who passed onboard Flight 77.
- Novant Health UVA Health System at noon
