Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services (RRCS) and Genoa Healthcare will host a walk-in vaccine clinic from 9-5 p.m. on Jan. 25 at 650 Laurel Street, Culpeper.
Vaccines available: COVID (Moderna), Flu, Shingles, Pneumonia and Tdap (tetanus, diphtheria and pertussis).
No appointments, walk-in only. Please bring your insurance card, if applicable.
Questions? Contact Pharmacy Manager Shaghayegh Khanjani, pharmD at (540) 317-1469.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.