Today

Thunderstorms. High 89F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. Low around 70F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.

Tomorrow

Cloudy with occasional showers for the afternoon. High around 80F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.