Having been inspired by another local community school district, local realtor Brittany Smyth created a social media group to help Culpeper County teachers fill their classrooms with teaching necessities as well as to provide support and encouragement throughout the school year.
“I had been wanting to find an approach to help our teachers in a big way that extends beyond what I could ever do myself,” Smyth said. “Although getting much needed supplies into the classroom is the main goal, creating this online space is about much more than that. My hope is that this group will be a place where everyone can come for support, advice and encouragement throughout the school year.”
Smyth, who has a 5-year-old entering kindergarten, said starting the group was inspired by two things: years of asking teacher friends how people could truly help them and reading an interview about another county in Virginia starting the same kind of group.
“Having only been around since June 29, this group has taken off and it’s been amazing to watch it all unfold,” she continued.
Teachers create an Amazon wishlist and post it in the group along with some information about themselves, their school, what they teach and about their needs for their class. Anyone belonging to the group can then “adopt” a teacher by purchasing any of the items on their wishlist. Those items are then shipped to the teacher to provide for their classroom. Other group rules can be found on the page, which is entitled Culpeper County, VA: Adopt A Teacher.
There’s been over a hundred wish lists posted since the page’s inception and they continue to roll in. On the page, there’s an ongoing poll to see who still needs to be “adopted."
“Whether replacing items that have been used for years or starting from scratch, supplying items for a classroom can get expensive,” Smyth said. “With prices going up, this group seemed like a really great way to relieve some of the pressure and stress teachers face heading into a new school year.”
Wishlist items include typical supplies like EXPO markers, pens and paper but also feminine care products, snacks, storage, decorations, sensory items, books, cleaning products, coffee and more.
“The past few years have been incredibly tough mentally, emotionally and financially for a lot of us,” Smyth said. “In the local online and social media world, I didn’t see a space that was intentionally carved out for our community to come together and really lift our educators up, boost morale, and help combat burnout.”
“This group is a way for people to support our teachers in the way that they’re specifically asking to be helped and more.”
After the group got some traction online, Culpeper Police Department Captain Tim Chilton contributed the surplus supplies from last year’s Pack the Patrol Car event, which was distributed to the 12 district schools.
“For me, to be associated with so many really great people who not only care deeply about our community, but who see a need and get right to work to see that need filled, it feels good,” Smyth said.
