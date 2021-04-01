A Locust Grove woman died Tuesday evening after pulling her vehicle in front of an SUV driven by a Culpeper County Sheriff's Office deputy, Virginia State Police Public Information Officer Brent Coffey says.
Helen M. Quarles, 65, of Locust Grove, died at the scene of the crash on Germanna Highway as a result of her injuries. She was wearing a seatbelt.
Quarles was traveling south on Carrico Mills Road around 6 p.m. in a 2012 Nissan Altima when she stopped at a stop sign. She proceeded to travel across Germanna Highway and pulled into the path of a westbound sheriff's office-owned 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe. The Chevrolet was not able to avoid striking the Nissan in the side.
The on-duty deputy suffered minor injuries.
Virginia State Police Culpeper Division Crash Reconstruction Team responded to the scene and is assisting with the ongoing crash investigation.
