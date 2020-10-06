For two decades, Barbara Weber has volunteered for thousands of hours at the Culpeper County Library.
Having recently decided to step down from the library’s board, the Culpeper County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday unanimously approved a resolution honoring Weber for her contributions.
“The Culpeper County Board of Supervisors wishes to recognize her for all she has given to both the Library and the Friends of the Library and to commend her for her dedication,” the resolution states.
Weber put in over 2,500 hours working at the circulation desk for 10-plus years and served on the library’s board for 19 years, including a decade as secretary.
She also served on the Friends of the Library Board since 2000 and held every office, including multiple terms as president.
Reading the resolution, County Administrator Jon Egertson noted that Weber “was instrumental in starting the Friends of the Library bookstore,” where she volunteered over 500 hours.
The resolution states that the Board of Supervisors “extends its heartfelt gratitude and appreciation for a job well and faithfully done.”
“Her overall advocacy for our county library has been nothing short of extraordinary,” Egertson read. “Her contributions have been invaluable over the years, bringing insight from multiple perspectives to each and every aspect of the library.”
Supervisors Chairman Gary Deal said that Weber has “been such a friend" to the library and “I know they are going to miss you.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.