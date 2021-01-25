David “Sambo” Brown took a final ride in an old Brandy Station Volunteer Fire Department truck on Saturday when his son, Chris, drove him from the funeral home to Fairview Cemetery.
The father and son, both long-time volunteer firefighters, rode the truck together to countless fires, which are memories Chris Brown cherishes.
“He was driving, I was riding...Sometimes it was really cool to look across and see your dad going down the road. Just a very unique opportunity...we had lots of great memories that way and I was blessed to have those moments,” Chris Brown said. “It was my honor to be able to give him one more ride...I just wanted to drive him one more time and give him a last ride on it.”
David Brown, who was 78 when he died recently from cancer, was involved with the department his entire life. Volunteering there is a family affair, as his mother and brother were charter members in 1951. His wife Arline is a member of the department's auxiliary and they passed volunteerism to the next generation. Chris Brown joined at 16 and later became chief while his sister, Kelly Kern, is an auxiliary member.
David Brown’s older brother, Andrew, originally held the “Sambo” nickname and wore shoes with the name written across the side. Andrew died in 1961 and David started wearing the shoes during fundraisers.
“We all picked up on those shoes and we started calling him Sambo – ‘63 on up to the day he passed away he was referred to as Sambo - we will continue to refer to him as Sambo,” life-long friend and fellow volunteer Tony Troilo said.
David Brown began volunteering in 1963 at 21 but Troilo explained they were both in and out of the station since they could walk.
“It was a community effort and we saw the fruits of what we were doing. So it was a no-brainer that we wanted to follow the footsteps of our predecessors and our family,” Troilo said.
David Brown’s involvement spanned nearly every aspect of the department, having served as chief, assistant chief, secretary, treasurer and board member. He remained an active member until the end, attending a final meeting about a month before his death.
Troilo said Brown was raised “with God, family, community, country.”
“He lived that life and that’s the way he was,” Troilo said. “And he wanted to give to his neighbors, he wanted to give back to his country...it does take a special person to devote his time but never ask for anything in return.”
Chris Brown offered a slightly modified version of his father’s beliefs.
“God, country, family, fire department. Those were the priorities and he truly lived by that. I don’t think there was ever a question of him not being a member,” he said.
Troilo remembered his friend as a man who never met a stranger, always put others first, and would give the shirt off his back to anybody. Chris Brown agreed, adding that his father never met anybody he did not like and who did not like him.
“No one will be able to fill his shoes...If we just try to be half the man, half the good person that he was, things will be OK,” Chris Brown said.
