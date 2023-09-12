Louisa man dies in Culpeper crash

A Louisa man died at the scene of a two-vehicle car accident on Sept. 6, according to Virginia State Police.
The crash occurred at 8:57 a.m. along Route 522 (Zachary Taylor Hwy) just north of Route 615 (Rapidan Rd).
A 1995 Mack tractor-trailer was traveling south on Route 522 when it attempted to brake for another southbound vehicle, which was attempting a left turn. The tractor-trailer lost control, jack-knifed, crossed a double solid center line, and collided with a northbound 1996 Honda Accord. The impact pushed the Honda off the roadway into a stone fence.
The driver of the Honda, Andrew P. Huddleston, 27, of Louisa, Va., died at the scene of the crash due to his injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt.
The driver of the tractor-trailer, Edwin J. Bustillo-Lagos, 42, Fredericksburg, Va., suffered minor injuries in the crash and was transported to UVA Medical Center for treatment. He was wearing a seatbelt.
Charges are pending as the crash remains under investigation.
