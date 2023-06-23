Luray man arrested for abduction, other charges after high speed chase

A Luray man was arrested following a domestic incident turned high speed chase on June 17, according to a press release from the Culpeper County Sheriff's office Friday.
Scott Derek Jenkins, 28, was charged with abduction (by force, to deprive of liberty), felony eluding law enforcement (20+mph-endanger), felony hit and run (fail to stop with injuries), driving revoked, breaking and entering, petit larceny and trespassing.
At approximately 8:51 a.m., Culpeper deputies responded to the 12000 block of Mitchell Rd and Rapidan Rd for a report of a domestic involving a female and a male. Dispatch was advised that a female was seen yelling and crying holding her arm, and it appeared that she was pushed out of a vehicle described as a tan Mercedes Benz with temporary tags, the release read.
Sgt. Murrell was able to identify the vehicle of interest at the intersection of Rt. 3 and Rt. 522. Based on previous information, Murrell attempted to get behind the vehicle to conduct a traffic stop with emergency equipment light and sirens activated.
The vehicle accelerated from the stop light at a high speed and headed eastbound on Rt. 3 at speeds over 130 mph in a posted 55 mph zone.
The vehicle continued to pass multiple vehicles recklessly running multiple red lights and eventually colliding with a white 4-door-sedan that had the right of away at the intersection of Rt.15 business and Montanus Drive, causing injuries to the female driver and the male subject.
The vehicle continued after the collision and headed north on Brandy Road at high speeds over 130 mph in a posted 55 mph zone and eventually crashed at the 1900 block of Brandy Rd.
Jenkins fled on foot across the train tracks into the woods. Multiple surrounding jurisdictions were contacted to assist with the search that continued into the late night hours.
Jenkins was later found and taken into custody at an address on Berry Hill Farm Road.
Jenkins is currently being held without bond in the Culpeper County Jail.
Both the female driver and Jenkins received medical care.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.