Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, is awarding the Warrenton-based PATH Foundation a $15 million grant, according to a news release from the organization.“We were so excited to learn that Ms. Scott selected the PATH Foundation for this generous contribution,” said PATH Foundation president and CEO Christy Connolly. “We were completely taken by surprise that she was aware of the work we’ve done in the community and thrilled to have this validation of efforts we’ve made since our inception.”
Connolly added, “Our board and staff are incredibly grateful for Ms. Scott’s grant and will use this significant gift to continue investing in our community, guided by our mission and strategic plan.”
The organization supports nonprofits and government agencies in Rappahannock County and elsewhere whose goals align with its values. PATH Foundation grant recipients must align with one or more core focuses of the organization, including access to health, childhood wellness, mental health and senior services.
Since its inception, the PATH Foundation has invested more than $60 million in the region through grants, programs and partnerships and is providing another $1.5 million in grants to the community this week, according to the organization.
