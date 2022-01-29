Major highways across Piedmont Virginia are reported to be mostly clear of snow this morning, but drivers are cautioned to expect slick spots as patches of snow and ice remain on some primary highways.
Interstate 64 in Albemarle and Louisa counties is clear, as is I-66 in Fauquier County.
Virginia Department of Transportation crews worked all night to clear several inches of snow from the region’s roads. This morning crews are working to plow secondary roads and respond to any reports of icy conditions on major highways.
VDOT still cautions people to avoid non-essential travel early this morning as below-freezing temperatures mean any moisture on the roads is likely frozen.
High winds forecast during the day Saturday may cause blowing and drifting of the light snow, covering roads and reducing visibility.
