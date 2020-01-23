How can the Culpeper community go from a monument to a movement? That was the question raised by keynote speaker Rev. M. Reese Washington, pastor of Shiloh Baptist Church in Brandy Station, at the annual NAACP Culpeper Martin Luther King celebration Jan. 20.
Washington quoted Rev. King’s mantra of “If you can't fly then run, if you can't run then walk, if you can't walk then crawl, but whatever you do you have to keep moving forward.”
“When Dr. King died, he left us a legacy,” Washington said. “It’s not about the color of your skin but the condition of your heart. Why can’t we get along? The reason we get often is that we fear each other.”
Washington evoked King’s words of being a movement, not a monument by “getting your heart right.”
Washington spoke about how Culpeper’s response to Shiloh’s church burning down in November exemplified the community’s approach to helping - regardless of race or religion.
He spoke about how for the last few months the congregation of Shiloh has worshipped at Christ Episcopal Church - a church that was built by slaves.
“Ain’t that something – slaves will build a church and generations of slaves will worship at that church,” he said.
The packed congregation on Monday celebrated King’s legacy but also mentioned at times the ongoing protests in Richmond about the proposed legislation that many deemed detrimental to the Second Amendment.
Rev. Sanford Reaves Jr., pastor of Mt. Zion Baptist Church, quipped when he asked if anyone from the Sheriff’s Office was there to be recognized, “they can’t all be in Richmond.”
Sandra Reaves-Yates, President of the NAACP, reiterated that there was still work to be done to help improve race relations in the country.
“We are a community that is building an NAACP that is worthy of your trust,” she said.
During the presentation, the youth of Shiloh Baptist Church stood and told why they were the dream, ranging from cheerleaders to honor roll students - the youth all presented a picture of themselves living the dream of Martin Luther King.
“Our children have to see their future in us,” Yates said. “We need to be successful individuals in our communities.”
