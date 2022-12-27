Man arrested after driving nearly 120 mph in Fauquier County, passenger wanted in Culpeper County

A Mineral man was arrested after sheriff’s deputies clocked the alleged reckless driver racing through Fauquier County at speeds of nearly 120 mph Monday evening, according to a news release.
Around 8 p.m. Monday, a deputy traveling north on Route 28 near Catlett Road observed a Jeep SUV traveling south on the roadway at a high rate of speed, the release states. After the deputy crossed to the southbound lanes, the Jeep accelerated at a higher rate of speed and passed another vehicle in a no passing zone.
The deputy then activated his emergency equipment and worked to catch up to the speeding vehicle, which was now traveling in excess of 100 mph through a 35-mph zone.
“The pursuit continued north onto Meetze Road with vehicle speeds near 120 mph,” the release states. “When the Jeep slowed and pulled into a private residence on Meetze Road, the Deputy conducted appropriate felony stop procedures for the safety of the officer and vehicle occupants.”
As additional deputies arrived, the driver and two passengers – one a minor – were identified and handcuffed.
The adult passenger was arrested on an active warrant from Culpeper County, according to the sheriff’s office.
The driver, identified as 21-year-old Dylan Cohen, of Mineral, was charged with felony eluding police, felony child endangerment, failure to obey lane markings, littering and reckless driving by speed.
He was taken into custody at the Fauquier Adult Detention Center.
“We commend our Deputies and Communications Center staff for quickly and safely removing dangerous vehicle operators from our roads during this busy holiday weekend,” the news release states.
