An unidentified adult man died in a New Year's Eve shooting near Third Street that also resulted in a 17-year-old being taken to the hospital, the Culpeper Police Department says. The adult victim's identity is not being revealed until his family is notified.
A police department news release says the Culpeper E-911 Center received calls just after 11 p.m. Dec. 31 reporting multiple gun shots around Third Street.
While officers were en route to the scene, the juvenile victim was located and taken to the hospital in a personal vehicle. He was later transferred to UVA Charlottesville Hospital. The unidentified man was taken to the hospital, where he was declared dead.
"Detectives with the Culpeper Police Department responded to the expansive scene to interview witnesses and collect evidence," the release says. "Current evidence suggests that all parties were known to each other and that there is no on-going threat to the community. The investigation is still active and underway. Updates will be provided when available."
This appears to be an isolated incident with no threat to the community, the release adds.
This is an active and ongoing investigation and anyone with additional information should call Lt. Det. Andrew Terrill at 540-829-5521 or email tips@culpeperva.gov. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Culpeper Crime Solvers at 540-727-0300 or at culpeperpd.org.
The police department thanked the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office, Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police for assistance during this investigation.
