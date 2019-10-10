A Manassas man suffered critical injuries in a Wednesday afternoon crash on Lee Highway in Culpeper.
Virginia State Police were called to Lee Highway near Garrison Lane at 12:30 p.m. for a single-vehicle crash involving a 1999 Toyota Corolla.
The car was traveling east when the driver ran off of the right side of the roadway, overcorrected, ran off of the left side of the roadway, collided with an embankment and over turned, state police Sgt. Brent Coffey said in a news release.
The driver, Johnny T. Borror, 78, of Manassas, Va., suffered life threatening injuries and was flown to INOVA Hospital in Fairfax. Borror was not wearing a seat-belt, Coffey said.
A passenger in the Toyota, a 61-year-old woman, suffered serious injuries in the crash and was transported to Fauquier Hospital. The female was wearing a seat-belt.
The crash remains under investigation
The Virginia State Police was assisted by the Amissville Fire Department and Culpeper EMS.
