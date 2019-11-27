Call it “How It’s Made - Culpeper edition.”
Culpeper County Public School students got a special behind the scenes look at the manufacturing process as they visited three local businesses as part of Manufacturing Day Oct. 7.
Students visited Euro-Composites, Continental and MASCO to see what the three manufacturers make in Culpeper and what careers are available for students in the future.
“It is important for students to see as many career opportunities as possible,” Culpeper County High School Agriculture Education teacher Ted Delano said. “Most jobs students see are either retail or teaching because those are the most visible jobs to young people. Having the chance to see other careers that are available gives them other options, and the more options they have the better choices they can make to fit their individual needs.”
At Continental, Eric Bowler, Human Relations Manager, talked to the students about the importance of informing students about careers in manufacturing.
“By interacting with the leadership, they can learn of the benefits provided and the requirements which are needed to succeed in roles which interest them,” Bowler said.
The choice of careers range from Operators to Plant Managers, Maintenance Technicians to Engineers, Bowler said. There are opportunities in Finance, Quality, Business Administration, Chemistry, Software Engineering, Information Technology and many more.
“The possibilities are endless,” he said.
Madeleine Duvall, a junior, at CCHS, said that it was invaluable to hear that message.
“We’ve learned there’s a lot of different positions we didn’t expect in manufacturing,” Duvall said. “We learned there’s a lot of cooperation involved with other businesses.”
Duvall said she was excited about the math and science aspect of manufacturing because those are the subjects she excels in.
Thomas McBride, a junior at CCHS, said that flexibility of job choice is what appealed to him.
“There’s a lot of in depth places that I could go into, nowadays it’s a lot of automation,” McBride said. “Every aircraft we’ve been on, we went to the manufacturing plant that makes the hulls for most of them.
“I’m a very hands on kind of guy,” McBride said. “If I can get my hands on something and learn how to fix it, I’m happy. I’d probably be into the maintenance area of keeping the machines running, as well as designing because I’ve done an online designing and drawing program.”
Bowler smiled as he watched the students interact.
“These young men and young women are the lifeblood of the future,” Bowler said. “Their skill-sets, values and work ethic will determine the direction of many organizations, many nations and ultimately, the world.”
