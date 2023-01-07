Mardi Gras event to be held to benefit SAFE

Following four successful Mardi Gras events, Friends of SAFE will stage a second luxury bingo event from 7-11 p.m. on Feb. 18 at the Culpeper Center.
A limit of 150 tickets will be sold at $100 each. Ticket will entitle the participant to one drink ticket, two bingo cards and the chance to win one of 14 luxury prizes, ranging in value from $500-$1,000.
The evening includes light refreshments provided by area restaurants; a cash bar, serving beer, wine and hurricanes; music and dancing; and 14 high-spirited bingo games! Additional bingo cards can be purchased at $5 each or five for $20.
For those not comfortable attending a physical event, SAFE will simultaneously host a virtual bingo event! Participants will be sent bingo cards and will join the fun via Zoom.
Proceeds from the event will help fund the continuing renovation and operation of SAFE’s two shelters, as well as support other ongoing programs.
Founded 40 years ago, SAFE provides programs that serve men, women, and children who are victims of domestic and sexual abuse in Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock counties.
It is the only agency providing shelter for domestic and sexual violence victims in these five counties. All services are free and confidential to their clients.
In FY21-22 SAFE assisted its clients by:
● Answering 705 hotline calls on their toll-free 24 hour Hotline
● Providing 6,041 nights of safe, secure shelter to 125 clients
● Assisting 120 survivors of domestic violence in navigating the judicial system
● Providing 3,684 hours of advocacy to assist 266 survivors of domestic and sexual assault
Support for the Mardi Gras Luxury Bingo event will be in the form of financial sponsorship of the event, the donation of prize items and/or ticket sales.
Tickets can be purchased online at www.safejourneys.org/events.
