MARSHALL PLAN: A mother's time to shine

The most disconcerting aspect of this ongoing COVID-19 pandemic can be condensed to a single word uncertainty. Each day we see a grim tally, national statistics that rise and fall, local numbers and lots of conflicting information. When will it subside? When can we reboot our economy both nationally and locally? Is that tingle in my throat the virus or an allergy?
Today, we need patience, empathy, bravery and understanding.
There is no quick fix, no guarantee of success or failure. We need to rely on lessons taught to us in our childhood by our parents and grandparents. Some of us are old enough to have gained our own wisdom and strength through life experiences. Some in our community are being tested for the first time.
Others, the little ones are being taught moment-by-moment.
At our core it comes down to our closest circle, our family. We want to navigate our families through this crisis without catching the virus or losing our means to live and provide.
Who will help get us through all this? You might be shocked, but it is not a politician, tough guy, athlete, billionaire, scientist, or cable news host. Our hero of the week and honestly most weeks are mothers.
The thought of Merle Haggard singing, “Momma Tried,” the sad lament of a wayward son makes me want to take a moment to recognize the power of moms.
This week, when I was helping hand out lunches at the Galbreath/Marshall Building, I noticed the eyes of the mothers when they drove up and picked up food for their children. In those slightly tired eyes, I witnessed concern, resilience and love for their children.
As the cars pass, I recall my late mother’s strength in tough times.
I remember my mother building tinker-toy airplanes with me and making me smile as our television flashed reports from a faraway land where my father was fighting a war.
Out of a pile of colored sticks and wooden circles we built an odd assortment of flying-machines and little buildings held together in strange ways. As my father served in Vietnam, my mother and I deflected our worries with creativity — that is what mothers do so well.
When we lose our way or push away our faith it is usually our mothers who hold fast to their faith in us.
The appreciation of quality motherhood should never be viewed as soft — it should make us tougher. Think about the days of our childhood when we still had Big League dreams. Remember how a mother’s love resided just outside the lines painted on countless fields or courts. Moms brought kindness, water or words of encouragement for young athletes. Moms are always there first when games are lost. They observe and cheer as their children fumble or stumble across the basketball court or field.
Even when you slide chin-first into third-base two full seconds behind the ball she is there. It certainly is not your best friend or teammate who soothes your little psyche — it is usually your mom.
Look around your church, who makes it run smoothly? Take a walk through the halls of a local hospital and see who is behind most of those masks. Others serve in front of whiteboards and behind desks in schools. At home take a clearer look at the lady helping your kids with homework, stretching that food budget or hugging you when you feel like the world is crashing.
Even more impressive are the working mothers that are out there doing it all on their own — the single moms. Those mothers are multitasking dynamos, dedicated to making life better regardless of what life throws at them. They can give you a few pointers on resilience.
Trust me, mothers will help us get through viruses and even murder hornets. They are a whirlwind of hopes and dreams. They are masterful at finding the matching sock in the laundry and they know exactly when to wield love and the occasional jab at our inflated egos.
Give grandmothers credit, too; they have seen it all, done it all and they are honest.
There are several universal truths in this world. Beds are not made for jumping, do not run with food in your mouth, wear clean underwear, tie your shoelaces, and always think and listen before you speak in anger.
If you had a tough relationship with your mother maybe it is the time to mend the wounds, maybe even forgive. Re-friend your mother on social media and start to rebuild that essential relationship of life.
If you are a kid, you will eventually understand as you gain age and perspective.
Go hug your mom now if you can.
You will understand her power and grace even more when your mom has departed this world.
