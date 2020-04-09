The greatest foe in our collective battle with this COVID-19 virus is uncertainty.
Our foe is invisible, contagious and it doesn’t discriminate. We can’t beat it over the head like a zombie, so it gets us with a handshake, hug or cough. It doesn’t care if you’re good, bad, young, old, rich, poor — it’s just a nasty virus doing what nasty viruses do.
Mankind’s best medical experts are having a hard time predicting where and when it will touch our lives.
Many people are working from home, others choose to wake up earlier and go to work longer by necessity or choice. Together we are all holding fast in a storm.
An increasing number of our fellow citizens are laid-off, furloughed or simply out of a job. Our 2020 calendars are losing plan after plan; vacations, meetings, schedules and events are being crossed out like days on a prisoner’s wall. Our best made plans are simply being erased or at best postponed to a date when it all might be normal again.
We count our blessings if we have work or even food.
There are grim reports, statistics and graphs with peaks and hot zones. The global village is cloaked by the same dark cloud — my friends across the world are all suffering similar anxieties. This is the big messy picture that we are confronting and right now it resembles a Jackson Pollock canvas.
Uncertainty stinks in every human language.
What is the end game? How will it change us? How long will our economy tolerate this? Can it all be restarted like a dead battery? How can our nation keep spending? How can it not? Are our political leaders capable of success or even agreement?
Locked in our houses for preservation we remain hopeful through faith. We also lighten each other’s anxiety with humor. The well-timed laugh is such good medicine.
Let me tell you about the good things I’ve witnessed recently.
I have noticed that there are some inspiring — yet often overlooked — people in our world. The ones manning cash registers, stocking shelves and cleaning stores. There are tireless people providing healthcare in our hospitals, emergency services, law enforcement, truckers, construction workers, custodians and my colleagues in critical infrastructure childcare. I mention them not out of pride in myself but in my pride of serving alongside them.
Who knew that a grocery cashier and childcare worker would be at the forefront of a pandemic fight? Who knew that moonshine could be crafted into hand sanitizer with a vaguely familiar scent?
Another thing that I’ve noticed is the heightened value of the arts and artists that brighten our world and enhance our lives. Musicians, singers, writers, artists, comedians, poets and journalists are using social media selflessly to connect, help and entertain. So many of us need a few moments of joy.
On Sunday evening my daughter rode an electric hover board around the living room. Her hair was flowing, and our pet Border Collie tracked her movements. My daughter wore a princess dress while blasting Bill Wither's classic “Lean on Me.” The song was brand new to her.
It's funny how that little moment transformed into something greater. A nine-year-old discovering the healing the power of a song from a man who had just departed this world. This glorious song provides Withers a kind of immortality. I think it would make Bill smile.
I always loved it when World War II veterans would say, “Back then we just accentuated the positive and worked together — that was the secret.” The Greatest Generation knows the secret to overcoming dark uncertainty.
We are much stronger than we think — we’ve just gone awhile without being tested.
When I see chalk art that reads, “Stay Strong Culpeper” it helps. When I see people taking the time to look after our most fragile populations it brings hope.
When I see restaurants (also worried about the future) still donating food and feeding customers I am inspired.
When I see masks created by friends or colleague it shows me that we are still capable of having each other’s backs in the bad times. We are only as strong as those who stand shoulder-to-shoulder with us.
Last weekend, as I fly-fished Falmouth Flats on my beloved Rappahannock it was eerily quiet. I only saw a few fishermen and I heard the water. High overhead Eagles and Ospreys were in an aerial dogfight about fishing rights. A shadowy school of Hickory shad—the shiny-scaled heralds of spring swirled past my legs. Nature was doing what nature does best, unveiling its beauty, while progressing in cycles.
The river calmed the uncertainty in my impatient soul.
Historically, Culpeper has weathered tough times. It’s just our turn now.
This time of distancing will bring us all closer together once the clouds of uncertainty fade.
