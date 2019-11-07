Deep inside my brawny Scottish-American chest beats a soulful Latin heart—this was what I was feeling in the afterglow of the Washington Nationals’ World Series victory last Wednesday night.
I was singing “Calma” to my wife in my best C-average Spanish accent and buying a World Series caps for $34.99. I stayed up late, tossed back a few sips of a lovely 12-year-old Dominican rum and I laughed at street scenes unfolding across my television.
The Nationals brought me joy—the kind of joy I haven’t experienced since the Redskins’ Super Bowls (yes, this dates me), DC United’s titles (slightly dated), or the Capitals recent Stanley Cup.
This week, I didn’t let politics bring me up or down. I was humming “Baby Shark” while I tossed dozens of political flyers into my recycling bin each evening.
In the months preceding all the key strikeouts, homers and walks I began to see something very special in this season’s Nationals team. They had rebounded from a terrible start. They overcame key injuries and earned a wildcard spot. They focused on going 1-0 each night---all with smiles, dance lines in the dugout and timely heroics. The positive vibes were so powerful that Steven Strasburg and Ryan Zimmerman were hugging teammates and smiling.
Gone was the aggro (homer or strikeout) strategy of the past few years—this team had multiple ways of beating opponents. It had great pitching, defense, timely hitting, key homeruns, youthful optimism, veteran leadership and this team had resilience. The other element was faith in each other.
When I scanned the Nats lineup I thought these are the type of men I would like to have on my side. They reminded of the best squads I either led or stood within in the Army—an awesome blend of personalities, cultures, veterans and youth. I looked at these players and saw guys that would not let each other down. This is what America looks like at its best.
The Nationals were the great melting pot cooked perfectly.
The sports media and Vegas oddsmakers claimed the Nats were underdogs. They were more than happy to take that role. The Astros were a talented team, there’s no doubt. So were the Dodgers, Cardinals and Brewers.
I had faith that this team would stay in the fight and I had faith that it would prevail. Sure, there were times and games that brought back the ghosts of past failures and heart-breaking collapses—but this time a Howie Kendrick grand slam saved the day, and a three-game losing streak at home became just another obstacle to conquer.
As I gave “Calma” another play I thought about my own journey through baseball fandom. As a kid it was tough to truly call a team “my own” especially when the Army moved your family across the south. As a teen I liked the 80s Phillies when I attended summer games with my Philly-based, World War II veteran, grandfather. Then my fandom shifted to the Orioles, largely due to Cal Ripken Jr. and the gritty toughness of Charm City.
Baseball always held a special place among the sports I enjoyed because I appreciated it on multiple levels—in literature, history, film and on the radio. It was the sport of the Greatest Generation, a generation that I have always admired more than the Boomers or my own. It also makes me think of time spent with my brother who has a life-long baseball obsession.
The joy that I saw emanating from the Nationals dugout---made me recall the fun I had jumping in Section 135 supporting DC United inside RFK with La Barra Brava in the late 90s and early 2000s. Our tailgates had the same level of fun that I saw in the Nationals’ homerun dances and my friendships there were life changing.
The lessons of last week’s World Series:
“Bumpy roads can lead to beautiful places”
“Win today, don’t feel sorry for yourself, do something about it”
“A World Series can cure heart issues”
“19-31 can be overcome”
“Calma is a great song”
“Baby Shark has power”
“It never hurts to have fun”
“Hug each other, we’re all in the fight”
“Stay in the Fight”
“Finish the Fight”
“The World Champion Nationals were America at it’s best”
