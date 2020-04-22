MARSHALL PLAN: Vince was always there for Culpeper

Editor's Note: Vincent "Vince" Vala, who worked 30 years as a photographer and writer for the Culpeper Star-Exponent and Culpeper News, died Tuesday of pneumonia at his home in Culpeper. Vala, who was also a local musician, was 57.
Through his lens we lived our lives. He stood with a camera upon his chest, just a step or two outside the moment and preserved life’s greatest and most trying moments while we lived them. His humble presence was an essential yet reassuring element of life in Culpeper for decades.
This Tuesday, I was incredibly saddened to hear about the passing of a friend and colleague Vincent Vala. “Vince,” as most us knew him, enriched the lives of nearly every family in our county with expertly framed photographs of daily life in Culpeper for decades. He made us all famous in a moderately small town, and that’s the way we liked it. He had a limitless love for documenting moments — from a kid taking a big swing at a baseball to major news events.
Vince was everything you wanted in a community journalist and more.
Vince was a man who always remained loyal to his hometown and he never grew tried of telling its stories each day across the front pages of the Culpeper Star-Exponent and Culpeper News. He was resilient and creative in a business that seldom paid great rewards or at times even job security — but he always stood up for the community he loved.
Vince was good enough to work anywhere, but he always chose Culpeper.
I had the pleasure of working alongside Vince on countless local and regional stories spanning all the beats from sports to features from 1998 to a few weeks ago. About a month back, Vince dropped into the Culpeper Library to do a feature the Silver Club — that was our last collaboration together.
I’m not sure if you knew it but Vince owned a big stack of Virginia Press Association awards, however, those never meant half as much to him as capturing moments with kids smiling, winning touchdowns, parades or birds soaring overhead.
He was an incredible photographer and a damn good writer if you forced him to do it.
I learned so much working with him at the Exponent and alongside him for other local publications over the years. He was always the quiet professional who selflessly gave of his creativity and talent to improve a story. His blunt honesty will always be remembered as refreshing and expertly timed.
On a personal level I recall our friendship. The countless drives to a story and the discussions in the newsroom. The funny moments of dark humor that we all needed and appreciated. We laughed about our evolution as photojournalists from our darkroom classes at Virginia Tech to the digital-camera days. I will also remember the fun times outside of the newspaper business — especially our entertaining lunches with Allison Brophy Champion and the late Al Martin.
He was a talented musician (hell, he was a rock star), movie buff and musical historian. I treasure a photo he took when I met the late Ralph Stanley. I have another in my home office where I’m covering the Culpeper Soap Box Derby with my son tagging along. He always generously captured us all.
He would always ask, “What have you been up to, Marshall? What do you have going on here? How’s your little hooligan?” We always complimented each other on our longevity in the newspaper business and discussed football on social media.
I always liked how he wore his camera with pride. His iconic — yet, slightly askew — style was completed with a black hoodie in winter. In summer heat he wore a white polo with khaki pants — he had a natural cool, a sarcastic wit and a caring heart that emanated from his photos.
Finally, I will always remember our shared a love for photographing roadside hawks — our lunches downtown, film discussions and thoughts on music.
All of us were lucky to have a Vince out there on the edge of the crowd, capturing our moments in the sun. I will certainly miss his presence, friendship and many talents. He loved you, Culpeper.
