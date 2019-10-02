The Culpeper Chamber of Commerce is looking for a new President/CEO.
It was announced Wednesday morning in a news release that President/CEO Wes Mayles resigned.
Mayles was hired by the Culpeper Chamber of Commerce in November 2017. He leaves to pursue another opportunity.
“It’s been a great experience being part of the Chamber, I have enjoyed working with its members & the community. I’m looking forward to my next chapter and wish the Chamber all the best,” Mayles said.
Chamber Board Chair Frankie Gilmore expressed the Board’s “appreciation for his tenure with the organization and wishes him the best in his next endeavor.”
The Chamber Board has begun planning for recruitment of a new executive. In the meantime, the Chamber Board and Staff are focused on the remaining Candidate Forums hosted by the Chamber, the annual Legislative Breakfast scheduled for after the fall elections, and the Chamber’s signature event, its Annual Meeting & Awards Banquet celebrating the business leaders of the community.
