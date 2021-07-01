Mayor Olinger Endorses Reaves as Successor

To the voters of the Town of Culpeper,
As you all are aware, I have chosen not to seek re-election this year, to spend more time with my family. With that said, I would like to encourage you all to support a long-time Culpeper native and fellow council member, Mr. Frank Reaves Jr.
Frank has been serving our community tirelessly for many years now and would make a great mayor. Frank will serve all of the citizens of the town, just as he has done in the past. Frank is approachable, easy to talk to, and has his finger on the pulse of the community.
Please join me in supporting a hometown candidate in November and cast your vote for Frank Reaves Jr.
Yours in service,
Michael T. Olinger
Mayor, Town of Culpeper
