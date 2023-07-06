McDevitt Drive rezoning request for data center approved

The Culpeper County Board of Supervisors approved a rezoning request during a meeting on June 5, paving the way for the development of a new data center near Route 799 and Route 699.
The rezoning application, submitted by TPC Culpeper LC & TPC Freedom I LC, requested around 34.4 acres of land near Route 799 and Route 699 to be reclassified from Rural Area (RA) to Light Industrial (LI) in Virginia Code.
During a meeting on June 6, the supervisors voted to delay the vote on whether to grant the rezoning request until further information was gathered.
The proposed plan provided with application showed the majority of the data center campus will be located in the Culpeper’s Technology Zone, and a single generator yard, and an approximately 6.5 acre substation are proposed in the county’s McDevitt Technology Zone.
The Culpeper County Planning Commission voted 5-2 on May 10 in favor of sending a recommendation of approval to the supervisors after determining the application was aligned with the county’s adopted comprehensive plan.
Peterson Companies, one of the largest privately-owned real estate development companies in the Washington, D.C., new development will adjoin 115 acres of land previously rezoned by the Town of Culpeper for light industrial, creating in part the proposed Culpeper Technology Campus, a
150 acre site that will support over 2 million square feet of data centers.
“We are grateful to the Town of Culpeper for the initial rezoning, and are thrilled to receive final approval from the Culpeper Board of Supervisors, which allows us to bring our expertise in large-scale developments to Culpeper, Virginia,” said Peterson Companies President of Development Taylor Chess. “The Culpeper Technology Campus will provide a significant investment in the region’s technology infrastructure and will foster innovation, economic growth and job creation.”
“Culpeper continues to prove its strength in location, centrally located between Northern and Central Virginia, with access to the third-largest tech industry workforce in the U.S., while maintaining our rural integrity and high quality of life,” said Board of Supervisors Chairman Gary Deal. “This project is a great addition to Culpeper’s emerging information technology and communications industry.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.