A ministry within a Culpeper church focuses on ending human trafficking locally via prevention education, awareness and outreach programming.
“We recognize the problem of human trafficking and the impact that it has on the Culpeper community,” said Forever Free Ministry Lead Stephanie Minter.
Based out of Mountain View Community Church on Rogers Road, Forever Free is focused on ending human trafficking in the community and region by working and reaching potential victims and survivors to end the cycle of exploitation.
According to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, “human trafficking involves the use of force, fraud, or coercion to obtain some type of labor or commercial sex act.”
There were 10,583 human trafficking cases reported throughout the United State in 2020, according to data reported and catalogued by the National Human Trafficking Hotline. Of those, 119 were reported in Virginia, placing 23rd among other states. California ranks first with 1,334 reported cases. The most frequently reported type was sexual.
Since becoming established prior to the pandemic, Forever Free has collaborated with both law enforcement and agencies such as Services To Abused Families, Inc. (SAFE) to aid in their mission.
“Through working with law enforcement we recognize that it likely already exists in the community so we are working to raise awareness for what that looks like as well as working to prevent it,” Minter said.
“We’re giving community members the information they need to recognize it when they see it but also to be able to prevent it from happening in the first place.”
Minter became aware of the worldwide issue over a decade ago after hearing her husband’s experiences working in the Red Light District in Southeast Asia.
(“It was only recently) it started to click for me that it wasn’t an international problem,” she said. “It was something we were dealing with here in our home country.”
Since learning of the severity, she began to do her own research and advocacy in the human trafficking prevention and awareness space.
“Stephanie has done a really good job of pulling people like our agency in, pulling law enforcement in (to) really have conversations that (comes) full circle,” said Executive Director of SAFE Cindy Hedges. “She’s not just trying to be one combating it on her own because it does take a village.”
While trying to speak generally about the issue as to not better inform abusers how to continue their exploits, Hedges said it is difficult to recognize human trafficking because it regularly is intertwined with other forms of abuse.
As Hedges explained, while victims typically hail from vulnerable populations such as children in foster care, the homeless population or those with disabilities, anyone can be coerced into trafficking.
While detailing telltale signs may be difficult, Hedges gave examples such as children having a new phone parents are not paying for or having unexplained cash reserves. Both technology and money are used to manipulate victims into and continuing in the trafficking scheme.
Exploiters, she continued, are typically known to the victim, be they family members or otherwise. In some instances, exploiters meet victims online in other countries and bring them to their location under false pretenses.
Minter said the ministry is working on implementing technology that would scan the internet for posting offering sexual exploits with local phone numbers listed as a contact. The technology would rip the phone number, handing it over to the ministry to reach out with resources to a potential victim on the other end of the phone.
Minter concluded with the help of law enforcement the puzzle pieces that make an environment an ideal circumstances for trafficking are present in Culpeper thus the chances of it occurring currently is likely.
“We as a community can work together in order to prevent it from becoming a major issue for our community,” Minter said.
