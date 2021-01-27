Shoppers could easily get lost for hours in the MinuteMan MiniMall. It would be near impossible to list all of the store’s offerings, which include antiques, pottery, crafts, trains, puzzles, craft supplies and much more.
To briefly summarize MinuteMan’s merchandise, Manger Dusty Fretwell said available items include collectibles, crafts, antiques “and a little bit of everything else.”
MinuteMan MiniMall is divided into booths rented for $2.50 per square-foot to vendors hoping to sell their belongings. The store does not charge a commission on sales.
“It’s pretty much just an eclectic view of everything,” Fretwell said.
She added that the store is a “walk through memory lane.”
“Even if you’re not here shopping, we have people that just come for the music. We watch the cameras and see people dancing in the aisles back there. Even if they’re not buying, they talk about how many items they saw from their childhood back there, Fretwell said.
MinuteMan MiniMall, located at 746 Germanna Highway, is in its 29th year of operations. It remains a family-operated business as current owner Wanda Reeves took over for her father Ed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.