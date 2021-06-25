The Culpeper Minutemen chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution honored Flag Day with a ceremony Saturday, June 12, at the Culpeper Minutemen Daughters of the American Revolution Memorial at Yowell Meadow Park.
Members noted that British flag — known as the Union flag ‚ flew in the colonies from the founding of Jamestown until April 1775, when the first battles of the Revolutionary War took place at Lexington and Concord, Mass. After that, a new flag was needed for the American colonies and George Washington is said to have designed the first American flag.
The U.S. flag went through various designs before Betsy Ross designed what many consider the first true American flag. The stars were arranged in a circle, representing the union of the colonies. Washington showed Ross a design with six-pointed stars, but she suggested one with five-pointed stars instead — because they were easier to make.
In 1818, Congress decided a new flag was needed and passed the Flag Act. The Great Star Flag flew over the U.S. Capitol for less than as the 21 state, Illinois, was admitted by the end of 1818 — requiring an update. The last Flag Act was in 1959, which dictated the need for the latest design of the flag, when Alaska and Hawaii were added as states.
June 12’s ceremony included a history of the United States’ various flags, posting of the colors by the VASSAR Color Guard along with presentation of memorial wreaths and a musket salute by the VASSAR Musket Squad.
