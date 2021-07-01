Money and Marriage: Five Financial Tips for Newlyweds

Today

Thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 89F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Tomorrow

Rain showers early with mostly cloudy conditions later in the day. High 82F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.