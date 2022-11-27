Although the giving season comes by once a year, Empower Culpeper world to make sure those in need have aid all year round.
“It’s like a well oiled machine,” said Director of Communications for People Incorporated of Virginia, Rachel Fogg. “They have this very precise system.”
On Nov. 18, Empower Culpeper Empower Culpeper, an all-volunteer program that hosts food distributions for Culpeper and surrounding communities put on by nonprofit People Inc., held its monthly food distribution at the United Methodist Church.
Foods ranging from dried beans, meat, canned goods, and fresh produce were handed out to local Culpeper residents.
The organization works in collaboration with the Blue Ridge Food Bank to provide them with goods for their functions.
Marian Dykes, who has been a volunteer for Empower Culpeper since its founding in 2003, explained, in addition to food, they give out coats and blankets.
The Humane Society was also present, handing out pet food for furry friends in need. In addition to this, another local church contributed cleaning supplies.
Residents are asked to fill out a self declared form to determine whether they meet income guidelines for assistance.
“It's very important that we don’t ask for anything,” Dykes said.
From there, participants are given a cart to visit each station to collect different food items. For older individuals or other people in need of physical assistance, their carts are brought out to their cars and loaded up by volunteers.
This month's distribution was particularly a busy one. The Methodist Church was filled to the brim, no parking spot in their lot was left empty.
“(Typically), we serve between 150 to 170 families, but today we are very very busy so it is increasing,” Dykes said.
Near the end of the event, it was estimated that anywhere from 180 to 190 families had been served.
Last fiscal year, Fogg said, Empower served 891 people in Culpeper.
According to Dykes, at least 85 volunteers came to run the event, primarily from the area high schools but also other community members.
Empower in Culpeper looks for volunteers at certain times in the year, Fogg said, but People Inc. is always in need of volunteers and donations for their various services.
Empower Culpeper is just one of the services provided by People Inc., Fogg said. The nonprofit also provides programs for early childhood education, personal financial service, and affordable housing services.
People Incorporated's mission is “to provide opportunities for economically disadvantaged people to reach their goals in order to enhance their lives, their families, and their opportunities” as stated in their website.
