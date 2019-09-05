Wade Schick knows what it’s like to lose a loved one.
His wife, Laura, died of pancreatic cancer Dec. 12, 2016 after a long battle. However, thanks to the Hospice of the Piedmont, Wade had an opportunity to enjoy his time at home with his wife after she was discharged from the hospital.
“The 12 days my wife was home, was 12 wonderful days,” Schick said. “She wasn’t in the hospital, and she wasn’t there because there is a hospice. I call it the 12 wonderful days. I was put at ease.”
He was familiar with the Hospice of the Piedmont as his mother-in-law had also been taken care of them later in her life, but he had also been supporting them through his charity work.
That charity work continues with the 10th annual All MOPAR Car Show held at 11030 James Monroe Highway, Oct. 6 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
He never thought when he first started hosting the car show that he would ever need to utilize hospice for his spouse
“That was the furthest thing from my mind,” Schick said. “People in their 40s, 50s and 60s never think they’re going to lose a spouse.”
He praised the work of hospice helping him understand that day one that she was home from the hospital would be different from day two. Day two was different from day six and it kept changing all the way up to day 12.
Every day, someone from hospice came to check on his wife and make sure she was comfortable.
“Every day they just came not just to make sure my wife was OK, but they made sure the family was OK,” Schick said. “Most importantly, they told us what was going on.”
That’s the underlying goal of the Hospice of the Piedmont, CEO/President Ron Cottrell said.
“It’s what makes Hospice so wonderful,” Cottrell said. “What better calling do we have is to be of service to a person when there’s so much vulnerability. Honestly there’s great joy in that because you know you’re helping a patient and family through an extraordinarily tough time.”
There is a $15 donation per show car and since it’s MOPAR, all Chrysler, Plymouth, Dodge, Jeep, DeSoto, AMC and Willy owners are invited.
“You go to a normal car show and it’s 80 percent Chevy and Ford guys,” Schick said. “We wanted to have a show just for ours so we can have ideas to make their hobby better and we can all talk about it.”
The car show is close to Schick’s heart as well, as he shows his wife’s prized 1963 Dodge Dart. He also shows his 1968 Plymouth Satellite and 1972 Dodge pickup.
The car show also helps benefit the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.
Cottrell said the hospice is appreciative of all the support they receive from the community.
“Everything helps, this is another big help,” Cottrell said. “Events like this helps us create a margin of excellence. It goes beyond what we’re reimbursed by Medicare, what we can invest in - education opportunities for our staff, to be able to continue professional development.”
For more information about the car show or to register, call Tony Veloudas at 540-286-0530 or email veloudasa@gmail.com or call Pat Kelly at 571-221-0292 or email pkelly3130@gmail.com.
