CULPEPER — Major roads across the Virginia Department of Transportation Culpeper District are wet with some isolated patches of snow and sleet on the road surface.
VDOT and contract snowplow operators are treating secondary roads (numbered 600 and above) and neighborhood streets which remain covered with snow and sleet.
Temperatures are forecast to stay below freezing until mid-morning Friday. Motorists should continue to delay non-essential travel overnight and early Friday morning. Those who must travel should:
Clear your vehicle of all snow and ice including the roof
Give plows room to work. Stay back from VDOT trucks and contract crews
Drive for the conditions by reducing speed and increasing following distance
Brake gently. Remember, it takes longer to stop in snow and ice
Stay in control. Make smooth, precise movements with the steering wheel and anticipate lane changes, turns, and curves well in advance
Use VDOT’s free 511 tools to check road conditions along your route and at your destination
VDOT’s Customer Service Center is open 24 hours a day to answer questions and take reports of roadway hazards. Call 1-800-FOR-ROAD (367-7623) or contact us online at https://my.vdot.virginia.gov.
Additional information about winter-weather preparations and response can be found at www.virginiadot.org/travel/snow.asp. Local updates are posted to Twitter.com/VaDOTCulp and the district’s snow emergency webpage
The Culpeper District includes the counties of Albemarle, Culpeper, Fauquier, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock.
