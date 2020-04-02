Mount Lebanon Baptist awaiting new home

Mount Lebanon Baptist Church will have a new home in Culpeper five months from now.
Founded in 1833, the congregation of Mount Lebanon has worshipped and offered fellowship in a building significantly smaller than the new building of 19,000 square feet being constructed just 3 miles closer to Culpeper.
The land was purchased 10 years. Construction is taking place just down Sperryville Pike over the Rappahannock line, where the groundbreaking occurred Nov. 10, 2019. Preparing the site, breaking ground and beginning construction has been on the radar for 16 years, during the previous pastor’s tutelage. When he left, he put the plans on hold, so the church would not incur debt.
Pastor Steve Harrelson came on board five years ago and has turned on the green light ever since. “We are growing,” he said. Average attendance on Sundays, for both services, is 230. The church has activities and groups for all ages, “using every single square inch of current space,” said Harrelson, who added that the college and career age groups are the strongest.
When Harrelson arrived five years ago, he pushed the building project from day one. Two committees were created, an architect was hired, serious plans were formed and a contractor was hired. At the end of February, gravel was dumped and spread on upper and lower levels and concrete slabs were poured. Last week, framing began and the official target date for occupancy is Aug. 28.
In addition to a lack of space, Internet connection and cell phone usage pose challenges at the congregation’s current location. On Sunday, March 22, Harrelson did the first live streaming of church services due to COVID-19 restrictions but had to do so from a member’s home in Culpeper. “Not being able to live stream from the church is driving everyone crazy,” said Harrelson, acknowledging how greatly improved telecommunication will be in the new location. “We need to be a Biblical church in the 21st century. We have technological needs.”
The new site has been home for the church’s Easter sunrise services every year for the past 75 years. Despite ongoing construction, this year is no exception. With the current pandemic, however, the format has been changed.
“We want people to come to the sunrise service but stay in their cars. Service will be led from the hillside beside the footprint and, much like the Christmas light shows, people can tune their radio to a particular station and an echo transmitter will be used to share the service.” This year’s sunrise service will begin at 6:15 a.m.
Harrelson came to Culpeper from North Western Carolina where he served as an associate pastor for three years. He resides in Culpeper with his wife, Hannah, and son, David.
“This is a very close-knit church,” said Harrelson, 43. “People are drawn to it. They come here from 45 miles in every direction,” he said.
Mount Lebanon Baptist Church has consistently stood for preaching and teaching the word of God. Outreach is a priority for the church members, according to Harrelson.
Harrelson said the congregation is eager to move into the new facility, which sits on 22 acres. A vision team is being created to pray over how to best utilize all the acreage. Standing recently at the new site, Harrelson pointed all around. “The sanctuary will be here,” he said indicating space to the left. “The fellowship hall will be right here,” he said, pointing to the right of the same space. Standing next to the elevator shaft, he glances behind to where the family life center will be constructed.
A large conference room will also be created in the new building. In that room, many of the historic furniture pieces from the current building will be displayed, including memorial plaques and the name plates from the original stained-glass windows.
Harrelson is not sure what will happen to the old building after the congregation moves and is praying that a Hispanic or Korean church might want it. “Worshipping God and making disciples here and around the world, “ that’s the purpose of the church, said Harrelson. A pavilion, already constructed, sits further back on the property where the congregation holds multiple functions throughout the year.
Mount Lebanon typically holds services every Sunday at 8:30 and 11 a.m. Those services are combined in a live stream on Sundays at 10 a.m. at http://www.facebook.com/mountlebanon.
The church can be reached at (540) 987-8354 or online at culpepermlbc.com.
