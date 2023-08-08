Museum board member receives national award

James Bish, Museum of Culpeper History board member, former teacher and local historian, has been honored with the Minnesota Society Stephen Taylor Award by the National Society of the Sons of the American Revolution.
According to the SAR, the award is given to a member, “who by his writings and research, has made the greatest contribution to the preservation of the history of the Revolutionary War era and its Patriots.”
Bish is a member of the Culpeper Minutemen Chapter SAR of Culpeper County and joined the board of the Museum of Culpeper History in 2022 and currently serves as its secretary.
Bish received the award in recognition of his recent book I Can’t Tell A Lie: Parson Weems and the Truth about George Washington’s Cherry Tree, Prayer at Valley Forge, and Other Anecdotes. The result of several years of research, the book explores the facts behind many of the popular legends associated with George Washington as revealed through his lifelong family associations. Bish self-published the book this year.
This book contains first-time-written information about George Washington and his family including detailed information about George Washington’s close ties to his mother, Mary (Ball) Washington’s Ball family cousins and their influence upon George Washington. Also, examined is the emerging colonial iron industry which George Washington was surrounded by as a young boy as his parents, Augustine and Mary Washington, were engaged in the iron industry as were Washington’s close cousins, Nathaniel and Constantia (Pearson) Chapman and Charles and Sarah (Ball) Ewell. The work also examines close George Washington friend and relation, Dr. James Craik as well as examining the influential Maryland and Pennsylvania family members of Reverend Mason Locke Weems.
A native of Nebraska, Bish’s genealogy and history pursuits identified ancestors who earlier lived in nine of the 13 colonies with at least 15 who served in the Revolutionary War. Those historical quests led to a career in education and history. After graduate school, Bish traveled east to Virginia. There, he spent his primary career teaching local, regional and Virginia history in the Prince William County School system. His historical research and teaching career of almost forty years introduced Bish to the many colonial Virginia families which became the foundation for this work.
In 1989, Bish helped to organize the Prince William County, Virginia Historical Society, known as Historic Prince William, where he served as the organization's first president. He continues to serve on the Board of Directors of Historic Prince William. He worked at the National Museum of the Marine Corps for two years and later served Prince William County as a member of the Prince William County Historical Commission. He currently operates History Happened Here Tours and also volunteers with the National Museum of Americans in Wartime Experiences’ Voices of Freedom Project and the Museum of Culpeper County, Virginia, where he also serves on their Board of Directors. Bish and his wife Rebecca currently live in Culpeper, Virginia.
The book is available in the museum’s gift shop as well as online booksellers.
