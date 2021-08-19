The Museum of Culpeper History has announced two additional dates for its Museum Jams series this summer. The event will travel to Old House Vineyards on Friday, Aug. 27, with musical guest Aubrey Diggers.
Prince Michel Winery will host on Sept. 24, with music by Mercy Trail.
The museum will hold a 50/50 raffle as a fundraiser, and will accept donations.
"We're very grateful to Old House and Prince Michel for this opportunity to get out in the community and spread awareness of the museum," said John Christiansen, the museum's executive director. "We look forward to the chance to socialize with old friends and welcome some new faces."
For more information, visit the museum’s website at www.culpepermuseum.org or call (540) 829-1749.
Old House Vineyards
August 27, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
18351 Corkys Lane, Culpeper
Support the Museum of Culpeper History while enjoying music by special guest Aubrey Diggers.
Prince Michel Winery
August 27, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Prince Michel Winery Lane, Leon, VA 22725
Support the Museum of Culpeper History while enjoying music by Mercy Trail.
