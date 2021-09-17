Museum of Culpeper History Offers Downtown Walking Tours

The Museum of Culpeper History will offer walking tours of Culpeper’s Main Street in October.
Divided into tours of the north and south sections of Main Street, each tour will cover the development of downtown Culpeper from the town’s founding in 1749 and into the twentieth century.
“Culpeper truly is rich in history,” said Jim Bish, volunteer tour guide for the museum. “We want to highlight different neighborhoods and their
contributions to Culpeper’s development.”
The tour will include structures that have vanished over time, buildings that have seen changes in appearance and ownership, and connections to historical figures.
The North Main Street Tour will be offered on Oct. 3. The South Main Street Tour will be offered on Oct. 10.
Tours will begin at 1 p.m. at the museum, and last approximately 90 minutes. Attendees should bring water, wear comfortable footwear and dress appropriately for weather conditions.
The registration fee for each walking tour is $10, and attendance is limited. To register for the program or for more information, go online to www.culpepermuseum.com or call 540-829-1749.
