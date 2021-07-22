The Museum of Culpeper History will be organizing its Museum Jams series for 2021. The first offering will take at the museum on Friday, July 30, from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
The series, which was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic, occurs monthly through September. Future events will be announced and will be held at local breweries and wineries that offer food, beverages, and music.
“It’s a great way to highlight Culpeper businesses while encouraging people to explore different areas of the county,” said John Christiansen, the museum’s executive director. “Many of these venues offer amazing views of the countryside.” The museum will be accepting donations to support its operations and educational activities.
The series was cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic but is restarting this year with the relaxing of pandemic-related restrictions on public gatherings. “Now that COVID restrictions have eased, we want to be out in the community, be visible,” Christiansen said. “We want people to know that we are open and offering programs.” The museum has a variety of events in the works for summer and fall, including summer camps and children’s activities.
A donation of $5 per person is requested. Beverages will be available for purchase. For more information, visit the museum’s website at www.culpepermuseum.org or call (540) 829-1749.
