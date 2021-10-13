Museum of Culpeper upcoming events

Witchcraft Webinar Offered by Museum of Culpeper History
The Museum of Culpeper History will offer a free webinar on the history of witchcraft in colonial Virginia at 5 p.m. on Oct. 19.
Author/historian Carson Hudson of Williamsburg will reveal how witches in early America were not limited to the Salem Witch Trials. Grace Sherwood and other Virginians were tried and punished for their unorthodox behavior and lifestyles.
Hudson is a practicing military and social historian, author and Emmy Award-winning screenwriter. He has worked for the Colonial Williamsburg Foundation, The National Park Service, The Jamestown-Yorktown Foundation, the Mariners’ Museum/USS Monitor Center and the National Museum of the Civil War Soldier. Today, he lectures regularly on a wide variety of subjects, but his particular interests are the Civil War and colonial witchcraft.
The program will stream live on the museum’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/MuseumOfCulpeperHistory.
For more information, visit the museum’s website at www.culpepermuseum.com or call 540-829-1749.
Museum of Culpeper History and Cedar Mountain Battlefield Partner for Hands on History Program
The Museum of Culpeper History is partnering with Cedar Mountain Battlefield to offer family programming at the battlefield at 9465 General Winder Road from 2-4 p.m. on Oct. 23.
Families and children can enjoy a variety of activities, including making pottery, flying kites, and making battle maps and plans. Each activity will last approximately 30 minutes.
The fee for each participating child is $5, to be paid upon arrival. Attendees are requested to reserve a session in advance.
Attendees should bring water, wear comfortable footwear and dress appropriately for weather conditions.
To reserve a spot or for more information, visit www.culpepermuseum.com or contact the museum at education@culpepermuseum.com.
