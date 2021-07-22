Museum of Fine Arts’ Artmobile will be at Brandy Station Fireman’s Fair

The Virginia Museum of Fine Arts has announced that the Statewide Artmobile will be on display at the Brandy Station Volunteer Fire Department’s Firemen’s Fair on Thursday and Friday evenings, Aug. 12-13.
Display times are 6-10 p.m. that Thursday and Friday. The Brandy Station Fairgrounds are located at 20057 Fleetwood Heights Road in Brandy Station, Virginia.
The Artmobile is part of the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts’s VMFA on the Road’s new exhibition A View from Home: Landscapes of Virginia. Each year, VMFA on the Road, an Artmobile for the 21st Century, travels across Virginia from the Eastern Shore to the mountains of the Southwest.
The exhibition of paintings, photographs, woodblock prints and engravings from the museum’s permanent collection explores the diversity and beauty of the Commonwealth’s natural landscape. The collection showcases artists of various styles and periods, who together record both the sublimity of unspoiled nature and the impact of human activity on the countryside.
“Besides welcoming visitors to enjoy our collections and educational programming in our Richmond campus, VMFA is committed to bringing works of art to Virginians across the Commonwealth. VMFA on the Road has done a fantastic job of doing just that,” said VMFA Director and CEO Alex Nyerges. “We are delighted to be showcasing works that highlight our own beautiful landscapes.”
This exhibition is curated by Jeffrey Allison, VMFA’s Paul Mellon Collection Educator and Manager of Statewide Programs and Exhibitions. A View from Home: Landscapes of Virginia features multiple artists such as Adele Clark, Hullihen Williams Moore, George H. Benjamin Johnson, Miwako Nishizawa and others.
In 1953, VMFA became one of the first museums in the world to have an Artmobile. For four decades as many as four Artmobiles toured 59 exhibitions and served more than 2.5 million Virginians. Due to conservation concerns and the fragility of traveling works of art, VMFA replaced the program in the early 1990s with a strategy to develop stronger partnerships with schools, community centers and museums around the state.
VMFA re-launched its state-of-the-art traveling museum and art studio called VMFA on the Road in October 2018. The climate-controlled 53-foot Volvo trailer includes Wi-Fi to connect visitors with VMFA educators and interactive components to meet their 21st-century expectations.
The main attraction of VMFA on the Road, however, is the opportunity for residents of the Commonwealth to see and experience authentic works of art from VMFA’s collection up close. VMFA on the Road is traveling to remote corners of Virginia by way of the museum’s Statewide Partners program, which includes 1,000 locations — from community centers and small museums to colleges and universities.
