“Do we need a National Black History Month?” That was the question posed by the Culpeper Branch of the NAACP for its annual student essay question in commemoration of Black History Month in February.
The branch received entries from students in grades 3-12 from all three counties served by the organization: Culpeper, Madison, and Rappahannock.
Third grader Alexander Bradshaw and sixth grader Amira Bradshaw, homeschooled siblings in Culpeper County, won the Elementary and Middle School divisions. Gabrielle Williams, an 11th grader who is also homeschooled in Culpeper, won the High School division.
The branch also granted a special recognition to Middle and High School teacher Sue Garvin’s class at Belle Meade Montessori School in Rappahannock County for their high engagement in this project.
Winning entries in this year’s contest represented a diversity of viewpoints on Black History Month.
In nine-year-old Alexander’s essay, he argues that “we need to continue to celebrate this month to remember our accomplishments and our stories and to learn from our past to move toward the future.”
Twelve-year-old Amira disagrees. She argues, “Black History Month has not helped in correcting misconceptions and seamlessly weaving black history into American history.”
Sixteen-year-old Gabrielle Williams argues, however, that “we need a National Black History Month because it connects us with our history, it provides an opportunity where we can solely highlight black achievement, and it unites us as a nation.”
Most students who entered the contest argued that a Black History Month provides an opportunity for all Americans to learn more about Black historical figures, including lesser known ones. Several pointed out that Black History Month is a time to learn about not only Black heroes who fought for freedom but also Black people in history who have contributed to areas such as the arts, sports, STEM, health, and more.
Other students argued that a Black History Month serves to divide our country and undermines the urgency of including Black history in “regular” American history studies. Several argued that other ethnic and cultural groups should be interwoven as well so that students and all Americans get a fuller, more complete picture of what makes our country great--our diversity.
Sue Garvin’s middle and high school students spent several classes discussing the contest question and considering both the reasons why Black historical figures were not familiar to them as well as ways to gain a more complete understanding of American history moving forward. As a predominantly white class, they also considered how racial identity impacts their response to these questions.
