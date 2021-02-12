The Culpeper Branch of the NAACP, also serving Madison and Rappahannock counties, has announced its sponsorship of a student essay contest in commemoration of Black History Month. The contest is open to elementary, middle, and high school students who live in Culpeper, Madison, and Rappahannock counties.
Contest winners will be recognized by the NAACP Culpeper Branch at the March meeting and will also win a gift certificate.
Elementary school
Elementary school students should submit an essay of up to 250 words addressing the question, “What does African American history mean to me?” The student submitting the winning essay will receive a $50 gift certificate.
Middle school
Middle school students should submit an essay of up to 250 words addressing the question: “What is the most important moment in African American history to you and why?” The student submitting the winning essay will receive a $150 gift certificate.
High school
High school students should submit an essay of up to 500 words addressing the question: “Why is African American history so critical to the history of the United States?” The student submitting the winning essay will receive a $300 gift certificate.
Essays should be submitted via email to secretary@naacpculpeper.org by Feb. 28 or mailed to NAACP Culpeper, P.O. Box 687, Culpeper, VA, 22701 and be postmarked no later than Feb. 28. Winners will be announced in March.
Culpeper’s NAACP branch meets 7 p.m. the third Thursday of every month. Meetings are currently being conducted via zoom. To participate, contact secretary@naacpculpeper.org or 540-948-4092. For additional information on meetings, events, and membership, visit naacpculpeper.org.
Founded in 1909 in response to the ongoing violence against Black people around the country, the NAACP is the largest and most pre-eminent civil rights organization in the nation. The NAACP has more than 2,200 units and branches across the nation, along with well over two million activists. The organization’s mission is to secure the political, educational, social and economic equality of rights in order to eliminate race-based discrimination and ensure the health and well-being of all persons.
