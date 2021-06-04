The NAACP Culpeper Branch, also serving Madison and Rappahannock Counties, recently awarded seven scholarships to area high school students.
This is the largest number of scholarships awarded in a single year in the branch’s history. Recipients included Eastern View High School students Lloyd Elliot Davis, Hailey Dodson, Chantel Moore, Macey Moore, Mahida Rehman and Paige Rankins.
Davis plans to double major in musical theater and computer information systems at James Madison University. A well-rounded student, Davis took 30 hours at Germanna Community College in addition to his high school courses, worked a part-time job, and participated in many school activities.
Dodson plans to pursue a nursing degree and become a traveling nurse. She has been active in community service programs and maintained a stellar GPA in addition to working several jobs while in high school.
Chantel Moore plans to study international relations and eventually pursue a Master’s degree in security studies. She is an accomplished student with a strong sense of service to her community and her country; she has demonstrated this through her high school achievements as well as her goals to work for either the CIA or the Navy.
Macey Moore plans to attend Ferrum College in the fall and pursue a degree in Elementary Education with a minor in psychology. A leader and a scholar, she volunteers with several community organizations, is a member of the National Honor Society, and has excelled in athletics.
Rehman plans to attend Northern Virginia Community College and then Virginia Tech. Her ambition, drive, intelligence, and work ethic, as well as her sense of service to her community, have prepared her well for the degree in criminal justice that she hopes to pursue.
Rankins, who will attend the University of Virginia in the fall, has consistently excelled as a scholar-athlete in her high school years. She plans to study pre-med and eventually specialize in rheumatology.
Culpeper County High School’s Reilly Tanner was also awarded a scholarship. He will study acting and performance at Western Carolina University, where he has hoped to go since the age of seven. He has delighted audiences as a stage actor throughout his high school years and hopes to eventually be a voice actor with Disney one day.
Laurel Blackmon, NAACP Culpeper’s education committee chair, said the organization was able to offer so many scholarships because of the community’s generosity.
These students are inspiring, and we are honored to be able to provide support as they pursue their dreams and continue to serve their communities in meaningful ways,” she said.
NAACP President Dr. Uzziah Harris said offering people a chance at education is offering the opportunity to better their lives and the world.
“An educated society is a more tolerant and compassionate society, an educated society is a safer society, an educated society is a society that will not only survive but thrive,” Harris said. “The NAACP is glad to do its part in contributing to the lives of young people and ensuring them an opportunity to not only continue in their educational pursuits but to spearhead the effort in being the next generation of change agents in a thriving society.”
