Although the Culpeper NAACP’s annual celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. was a virtual tribute this year, the message remained the same: King played a vital role in the struggle to achieve racial equality but his mission remains incomplete.
Dr. Uzziah Anthony Harris, Culpeper NAACP’s president, noted that King was a civil rights leader, the historic Dexter Avenue Church’s pastor and Nobel Peace Prize winner. King also founded the Southern Leadership Conference, which Harris explained was used to expand civil rights activism, criticize the Vietnam War and oppose structural economic inequality.
He added that King, who was arrested many times while peacefully fighting for freedom, was “one of the most amazing, iconic and influential men - not just African American men - but men in American and world history.”
The Rev. Adrian Sledge, MOVE Church of Culpeper’s pastor, said America is “in a bad situation when it comes to our social system” because the country aligned itself with racism. Racism’s prevalence was not necessary, but because people wanted it to be. He said racism will destroy the country that it created.
“What happened somewhere in the midst of leaving Europe and coming to the colonies...they aligned themselves with an ally that would eventually turn on them,” he said.
That ally, Sledge said, was racism.
“This country has used racism as an ally for far too long. Racism was an ally when this country moved and pushed out Native Americans from their native lands. The same country aligned itself with an ally called racism to enslave millions of Africans,” he said.
After the Civil War, he said the alliance with racism created Jim Crow laws and segregated schools.
Jason Ford, a Unity Baptist Church member, noted that Culpeper was Virginia’s last district to desegregate public schools in 1968. This, he said, starkly contrasts King’s views that education is vital in discerning truth from lies and achieving wisdom and discernment.
Now, Sledge said racism is the “enemy within” in a country that has attempted to preserve racist statues and symbols “that present and motivate hate.” He said to look no further than rioters who carried Confederate flags and Nazi symbols into the Capitol. He said America is being laughed at as 20,000 soldiers were recently sent to defend Washington DC against “terrorists” and “racists” from America.
“But unfortunately, this time the racism did not affect black people. The racism did not attack black people...And racism should not be a problem, hate should not be a problem, only when it affects you. But understand that we are all connected in this country because eventually what affects us will affect you,” he said.
Sledge said the country arrived at its current standing because “we had aligned ourselves for so many years with racism.”
“Used racism as a tool. Used racism to defend. And now it has turned on us. It is here to destroy us because racism is greedy,” he said.
Sledge added that racism is “destructive” and “selfish” and will destroy America’s democracy.
“When do we decide to move on from that? When do we decide to destroy it?” he asked.
Jill Skelton, of the Piedmont Race Amity Project, also noted the Capitol riots, saying “we can have no doubt what we saw was the unapologetic malevolence and raw power of white supremacy.”
“And in that recognition we can recall the stories of the civil rights movement when that same, ugly, overwhelming power was turned against black protestors. And then we can seek strength in the stories of leaders like Martin Luther King to bring us assurance that we can overcome,” she said.
What Skelton most takes from King’s legacy, she said, is “to recognize it is not enough to comfortably sit and reflect on the heroism and sacrifice of his life.” Instead, she said “to stand up and ask: What do I do? What do I do to accomplish his cry for racial justice and equality?”
Kaleb Hackley, EVHS graduate, noted King’s recognition of the fact that people must stay firmly rooted in the truth “as we seek to overturn the structure that has promoted racism.”
“Our feet have to be grounded in reality and when we speak we have to have a certain conviction that highlights both our character...and the gravity of the situation,” he said.
Hackley said other lessons he has learned from King include the necessity of being understanding and collaborative when communicating with individuals who have a different background.
“We have to be open and willing to work with others in order to advance society as a whole,” he said. “I believe that world view has to be maintained, especially in Culpeper if we want to make progress as we confront the metaphorical skeletons that are in our closet, as we confront the things that have haunted us from the past. We have to be level headed, firmly rooted in truth, but also open and understanding,” he said.
Brianna Simone Reaves, a local activist and college student, said King’s life means much more to her than what was taught during “a whitewashed public school curriculum that I learned in first grade.” She said King “lived a life of radicalization” and was not passive.
“Nor did he live a life of contentment. He consistently pushed the status quo. He consistently asked for more for black folks in America. He consistently did the work, did the readings, did everything that it took to organize black folks, to lead black folks and to get better for black folks in America,” she said.
Reaves added that King’s life is the biggest example she has for what it means to be committed and to never be content.
During the program, local eighth-grader Amari Jackosn read King’s writings in “What is your life’s blueprint.”
“And I say to you, my young friends, doors are opening to you – doors of opportunities that were not open to your mothers and your fathers — and the great challenge facing you is to be ready to face these doors as they open. Ralph Waldo Emerson, the great essayist, said...‘If a man can write a better book or preach a better sermon or make a better mousetrap than his neighbor, even if he builds his house in the woods, the world will make a beaten path to his door,’” she read
No matter where life leads, King goes urges people to give their best possible efforts in all pursuits.
“If it falls your lot to be a street sweeper, sweep streets like Michelangelo painted pictures, sweep streets like Beethoven composed music, sweep streets like Leontyne Price sings before the Metropolitan Opera. Sweep streets like Shakespeare wrote poetry,” King wrote.
The message Jackson said she received from King’s sentiments is “when you strive to do something, do it to your best abilities, do it for yourself, do it how God would want you to, pray about it, seek help to get to your goals, achieve them like no one else would.”
“And like Martin Luther King said: ‘If you can’t be a sun, be a star,’” she said. “And you should be that star. You should work hard to achieve whatever you want to...Be you and don’t give up on your dreams, don’t give up on your passion...in this time of history, be what you want to,” she said.
The ceremony is available at youtube.com/watch?v=9T4QiShitvc.
