A non-profit working through its 10th Annual National Relay to raise awareness for the true meaning of Memorial Day crossed through Culpeper on May 9 and hosted a presentation at the Culpeper National Cemetery.
“It’s always an honor to see you folks and understand what you do, not only for veterans but for veterans’ families and the true meaning of Memorial Day,” said Culpeper National Cemetery Director Jason Hogan.
Carry The Load is a non-profit that provides active ways to connect Americans to the sacrifices of our nation’s military, veterans, first responders and their families. The 32-day, 20,000-mile relay includes five routes crossing 48 states and 100 rallies before culminating at the Dallas Memorial March on Memorial Day weekend.
Two lone walkers walked from Lowe’s on Montanus Drive to the cemetery to Gary’s Ace Hardware on Meadowbrook Drive before hopping back on their bus to travel to Charlottesville.
East Coast Relay Member Bryce Roland of Tifton, Georgia carried Corporal Karl Linn, who was a marine who died in the line of duty, as he walked the approximately five miles through Culpeper.
“There are two deaths,” he said. “You have the physical one when the body dies and the second death when it's the last time someone ever says their name.”
“This allows this person to live one more day.”
According to Hogan, Linn, who is buried in section K21B in the cemetery, was born in June 1984 in Virginia. The Sept. 11 terrorist attack inspired Linn to join the Marine Corps in June 2002. He was deployed to Iraq as a part of Operation Iraqi Freedom. On January 6, 2005, Linn took part in a mission involving enemy insurgents near a mosque. After leaving the mission with no discoveries, the unit was ambushed, injuring Linn and causing him to succumb to his injuries.
The nonprofit was founded by U.S. Navy SEALs Clint Bruce and Stephen Holley as a way to restore Memorial Day beyond car and mattress sales and barbecues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.