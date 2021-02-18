Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.

Since vaccines began being administered locally in December, 13.7% of Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District residents have received at least one dose compared to 12.6% of Virginians statewide.

Health District Director Dr. Wade Kartchner explained in a Thursday memo that four weekly vaccination clinics will continue being held at Germanna Community College in Culpeper. On Feb. 17, the health district administered a daily record of 870 vaccines.

To learn about Virginia's recently-launched vaccine registration site, see the story here:

Virginia vaccine registration site is open The Virginia Department of Health launched a statewide vaccination pre-registration system o…

Although Kartchner said health district officials hear from detractors daily, he applauded the local effort to vaccinate residents.

"This is a tremendous accomplishment for our partners and for our team. I know they don't hear it enough, but I am so proud of the work they are doing...I truly feel that most of the negativity dissipates when they [the detractors] understand the constraints we are under regarding vaccine availability or when they visit our Germanna clinic for their own vaccine and see how the operations flows," Kartchner wrote.

He added that health officials also receive positive feedback "and I know our team would appreciate a shout out now and then to help them continue the pace they are setting."

Reiterating previously expressed sentiments, Kartchner wrote that "We will get through this and come out of this stronger and more resilient. Please be patient."

With his March 5 retirement from the Virginia Department of Health looming, Kartchner explained that Dr. Colin Greene will assume his duties. Greene also works as director of the Lord Fairfax Health District, which covers Winchester and the northern Shenandoah Valley.

April Achter, Rappahannock-Rapidan's population health coordinator, will be the district's incident commander and serve as the local contact and face of the response.