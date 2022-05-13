U.S. Senators Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine announced Friday $2.9 million in federal funding from Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration for the Culpeper Regional Airport.
This funding was made available by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and will go towards the final phase of a project that will remove a road obstruction on the runway.
“This investment will provide Culpeper Regional Airport with the final batch of funds needed to complete this project, bringing Runway 22 up to Federal Aviation Administration standards,” the senators said. “The Culpeper airport hosts 23,000 passengers a year who rely on the airport for convenient, accessible travel. We are pleased that these funds will support this necessary construction.”
In November of last year, Warner and Kaine announced nearly $400 million in funding for airports in the Commonwealth thanks to the bipartisan infrastructure law.
