New Christmas display featured in Culpeper

The holiday spirit flows through Culpeper as Christmas grows nearer. Even if Santa wasn’t going to stop at area homes to give gifts to local children, he’d certainly stop to see the area’s extravagant light displays.
One of Culpeper’s newest is the Johnston Christmas Wonderland, which can be found at 20142 Kinglet Court.
“I always loved Christmas lights as a child and I‘d like others to feel that joy,” homeowner J. Loren Johnston said. “Plus our grandkids enjoy it.”
The Johnston family previously held their display in Dale City until they moved to Culpeper in 2019.
“We started with a light up horse and carriage in 2011,” he said. “Then we added a lot of items in 2012 and it’s grown every year since.”
“It’s only our second year doing it here in Culpeper, so we only get a few cars per night,” Johnston said.
The free display, which opened on Dec. 3, now consists of lights, inflatables and various light up items.
The display will run until New Year’s weekend. The family usually lights up their home right before dark and turns it off after 10 p.m.
Despite the elaborate production, the Johnston’s are still trying to get the word out about their holiday attraction.
“It’s important to keep the Christmas spirit alive and hopefully inspire others to put up Christmas displays,” he said.
For more updates and closures due to weather, go online to the Johnston Christmas Wonderland on Facebook.
For over 20 years, the Anderson Family Christmas Display in Reva has been spreading Christmas cheer.
The approximately 300-yard display runs from 5-10 p.m. every day through New Years. The mega tree is synchronized to music on FM 88.7. Weekends are typically the busiest with about 50-75 cars per night. Weekdays see about 30-50 cars.
The display can be found at 4489 Hoover Road, Reva. Motorists are asked to follow the arrows around the circle at the top of the hill.
