It will not be long before the Culpeper Technical Education Center is bustling with students gaining hands-on learning experiences and credentials that will be handy in the workforce. Construction is moving along and the 50,000-square-foot facility is near substantial completion. Carpets are installed, the floors are shining and equipment such as commercial cooking appliances is resting beneath plastic wrap.
The state-of-the-art $17 million facility - CTEC for short - features a sleek design with modern amenities. The entrance gives way to a 428-foot long hallway illuminated by skylights. The expansive hallway is lined with classrooms that will house automotive, building trades, cosmetology, culinary arts, cybersecurity, computer drafting, diesel, emergency medical technician, maker space, nursing and industrial maintenance courses.
On March 10, Career and Technical Education Director Randi Richards-Lutz was joined by Culpeper Media Network’s Jonathan Krawchuck in hosting a live-streamed tour of the facility.
Stepping into the culinary arts classroom, Lutz said "imagine what it's going to be like when we have eager students and that knowledgeable staff.”
“And they're going to leave here with an industry credential. So they're going to graduate with a diploma, a credential and then they can go straight into the workforce or they can continue on with their education," she said. "But how amazing is that, that they can graduate with all that."
There is also an awning outside where students can work in an environment mirroring job sites and Krawchuck noted “the real-world experience is something to treasure.”
Lutz agreed, saying “this will be hands-on instruction with authentic workplace experience.”
The courses were determined based upon student input and regional market needs. For example, Lutz explained students have longed expressed desires for cosmetology classes while health science is America’s “largest growing career cluster.”
One of the facilities' crown jewels is the automotive technology room featuring two stories and five bays. The schools are also partnering with Germanna Community College, which will relocate its automotive equipment from their Stafford location to the school.
While daytime classes are only available to students at Culpeper County and Eastern View high schools, Germanna Community College will offer evening courses at the facility for adults.
All applications to register for CTEC courses are due March 19. For additional information regarding CTEC’s courses, visit culpeperschools.org. To view the virtual tour, visit culpepermedia.org.
