In a bounce back year for shopping, some of Culpeper’s newest businesses are gearing up for national retail holiday Small Business Saturday to kick off the holiday season.
”I hope I get a little bit more awareness of where the location is and to show that I’m kind of here for all different diverse groups in the community because my prices are accessible for all,” said Owner of Honey Bee Home Katy Jones.
The West Culpeper Street shop, which hosted its grand opening in early May, primarily carries home decor and furniture as well as bee-themed merchandise.
According to their website, American Express created Small Business Saturday in 2010 – to be held on the Saturday after Thanksgiving – to encourage customers to shop at their local, small businesses.
Some of the deals, Jones continued, are 20% off all holiday items and 15% off the rest of the store. The shop will also have a hot beverage station for customers to enjoy while they shop and free gift wrapping all season long.
“The Shop Small movement inspires people to shop with and support small businesses as well as give back to the places that have given their communities so much,” said Culpeper Renaissance, Inc. Executive Director Jessica Jenkins.
“We’re excited,” said Tabatha Wilson, who owns Botanical Dwellings on South Main Street. “I’m really excited about our first holiday season in Culpeper.”
The shop, which is described as “a home decor and gift shop for the plant obsessed,” opened only one day before Honey Bee Home on March 30.
Botanical Dwellings customers who bring in a receipt from another small retail business in Culpeper get 10% off of their purchase. If customers spend $100 or more, they’ll get 15% off purchase.
Small Business Week in Culpeper runs from Nov. 27 through Dec. 3.
By supporting small businesses, Jenkins said, in turn means Culpeper receives tax benefits to expand public services like education, libraries and road improvements.
“When you support small businesses, you support the American dream of independence,” Jenkins said. “You create vibrant, sustainable communities and that’s the best gift of all.”
