Today

Showers and a few thundershowers. High 82F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.

Tonight

Rain early. Decreasing clouds overnight. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy in the morning followed by scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 88F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.