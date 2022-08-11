Nearly a year after breaking ground, PATH Recreation & Fitness Center hosted its grand opening on July 29-30.
“We had hundreds of people, lots of kids,” said PATH Recreation & Fitness Center Director Tracie Massey. “It was wonderful. We had a great, great turnout.”
Located at 19002 Crossroad Parkway, the center hosted a two day grand opening celebration for community members to tour and enjoy the offerings of the new construction.
The facility includes two full-size, multisport courts lined for basketball, volleyball and pickleball, batting cages, a multisport simulator and activity room.
“It was such a great opportunity for us because it, of course, gave us an opportunity to showcase our new place but there's a lot of people that don’t know we exist in Culpeper,” Massey said.
Attendees had the opportunity to play volleyball, spikeball and hit balls in the batting cages. One of the most popular activities during the grand opening days, Massey said, was pickleball.
“Pickleball definitely was the big draw,” she explained. “It was huge.”
Upwards of 50 people, she explained, were playing the sport across the celebratory weekend.
Massey was even approached by a local pickleball team who plans to use the space routinely as it has the only indoor pickleball court in Culpeper.
Other upcoming programs will include classes such as an introduction to pickleball, basketball, and volleyball, and beginner golf lessons on the multisport simulator, which also has bowling, baseball, softball and disc golf.
“We’re not just trying to appeal to the kids that are already athletes,” Massey explained. “It’s the kids that either can’t compete at that level or maybe their family can’t afford that sport. We want to be able to provide a place for them to come where they still can be successful at something, even if it's not school-level sports or club level sport.”
The complex doesn't just offer sport and exercise capabilities, but plans for art and music are in the works.
“We have things that are not specifically sports but they’re active.”
The center’s mission, Massey continued, is to improve the mental and physical wellbeing of children and adults in Culpeper, Madison and Orange area.
Activities held at the center can be enjoyed by purchasing a day pass, enrolling in a specific program or activity, or through a month-to-month or annual membership. For those who are unable to pay, need-based scholarships or free passes will be available.
In August 2021, Culpeper Wellness Foundation hosted a ceremonial breaking of ground on the multimillion dollar recreational center.
Two years ago, the foundation announced its intent to build the 17,759-square-foot facility at the site of its new office space on Crossroad Parkway.
The center is adjacent to the fully-equipped fitness center that opened earlier this year. The fitness center hosts group exercise classes, youth fitness classes, yoga, meditation, small group training and personal training.
The new center is part of the Culpeper Wellness Foundation, which also manages Powell Wellness Center and the Free Clinic of Culpeper.
